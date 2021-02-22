Nasa promises Perseverance Mars rover landing video

From BBC
The American space agency is expected to release some stunning video of its Perseverance rover landing on Mars.
Friday saw Nasa present a single still image of the robot going in to land in Jezero Crater last week.
But this was just one frame from tens of thousands that Perseverance was expected to acquire during its hair-raising descent to the surface.
Perseverance was sent to Mars festooned with cameras, seven of which were dedicated to recording the landing.
Their imagery represents vital feedback for engineers as they look to improve still further the technologies used to put probes on the surface of the Red planet.
Controllers at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California spent the weekend pulling down images from the robot. A press conference has been called for 11:00 PST (19:00 GMT) where they’ve promised to highlight some of this material.
Other tasks at the weekend should have seen Perseverance’s navigation mast, which had been stowed flat since leaving Earth last year, raised into the vertical.
This would have allowed the main science cameras at the mast’s top, the Mastcam-Z system, to begin building a panorama of the surrounding terrain in Jezero and of the deck of the rover itself. The latter mosaic is wanted to look for any damage that might have been inflicted by flying stones at the time of landing.
Controllers will this week perform