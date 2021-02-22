Nasa promises Perseverance Mars rover landing video

Other tasks at the weekend should have seen Perseverance’s navigation mast, which had been stowed flat since leaving Earth last year, raised into the vertical.

This would have allowed the main science cameras at the mast’s top, the Mastcam-Z system, to begin building a panorama of the surrounding terrain in Jezero and of the deck of the rover itself. The latter mosaic is wanted to look for any damage that might have been inflicted by flying stones at the time of landing.