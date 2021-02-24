How 30,000 elephant 'selfies' will help in conservation

From BBC
Shareclose
Zoo keepers have compiled the world’s largest collection of thermal images of elephants.
The pictures show elephants in every pose as they play, eat and hang out in their enclosure at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.
The 30,000 “selfies” are being used in a conservation project to help save endangered elephants.
The researchers are developing new technology to help reduce human-elephant conflicts in countries where elephants roam free.
Alasdair Davies is conservation technology expert at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).
He said the project had implications for both wild elephants and the people they live alongside in Africa and Asia.
He told BBC News: “It can detect elephants confidently at a certain distance – and we want to get this into the field now and actually put it in the wild helping wild animals and communities live side-by-side.”
The database of thermal images has been used to train cameras to recognise what an elephant looks like from the heat it gives off.
The cameras are able to detect when an elephant is close by – even in the dark – and send an alert.
Clashes between humans and elephants pose a grave threat to the survival of wild elephants in Asia and Africa.
People and elephants are being forced into ever closer contact as the human population grows and wild habitat disappears.
Related Posts
-
We’re killing those tropical trees we’re counting on to absorb carbon dioxide
-
Human impacts leave reefs short on sharks and long on moray eels
-
Rare bird: 'Half-male, half-female' cardinal snapped in Pennsylvania
-
Podcast: Is the growing ecosystem restoration movement our last hope for a sustainable future?