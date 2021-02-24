When seas turn rough, gleaning keeps the fish on the table for some communities

Communities living close to hard-bottomed shallow shores are more likely to hand-catch marine animals during seasons when other types of fishing often aren’t possible, a new study shows. The findings suggest that worsening sea conditions due to climate change will increase the importance of this type of harvest, known as coastal gleaning. Fishing communities that collect edible marine organisms in shallow areas at low tide are dependent on the interaction between season and shallow habitat as wave attenuation and water clarity are key for gleaning, says the paper published Jan. 27 in the journal People and Nature. The researchers found that more fishing households practiced gleaning in the rough season than in the calm season. They said gleaners during the rough season had more stable seafood consumption between seasons than those who did not glean. “The inspiration for the study came during conversations with people about the types of fishing that they do at different times of the year, and I realized that their responses were very different in different communities,” lead author Ruby Grantham, a Ph.D. candidate from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at Australia’s James Cook University, said in an email to Mongabay. “As far as I know there have not been other studies that combine spatial and social data to understand how habitat influences seasonal gleaning, which makes it a really exciting piece of research,” she said. Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian nation occupying the eastern half of the island of Timor. Indonesia occupies…This article was originally published on Mongabay

