AI conquers challenge of 1980s platform games

Scientists have come up with a computer program that can master a variety of 1980s exploration games, paving the way for more self-sufficient robots.
They created a family of algorithms (software-based instructions for solving a problem) able to complete classic Atari games, such as Pitfall.
Previously, these scrolling platform games have been challenging to solve using artificial intelligence (AI).
The algorithms could help robots better navigate real-world environments.
These might include disaster zones, where robots could be sent out to search for survivors, or even just the average home.
This remains a core challenge in the fields of robotics and AI.
A number of the games used in the study require the user to explore mazes containing rewards, obstacles and hazards. The family of algorithms, known collectively as Go-Explore, produced substantial improvements on previous attempts to solve games such as the wittily titled Montezuma’s Revenge, released in 1984, Freeway (1981) and the aforementioned Pitfall (1982).
The work falls into an area of AI research known as reinforcement learning.
“Our method is indeed pretty simple and straightforward, although that is often the case with scientific breakthroughs,” researchers Adrien Ecoffet, Joost Huizinga and Jeff Clune said in response to questions sent over email.
“The reason our approach hadn’t been considered before is that it differs strongly from the dominant approach that has historically been used for addressing these problems in the reinforcement learning community, called ‘intrinsic motivation’. In intrinsic motivation, instead of dividing exploration into returning and exploring like we do, the agent is simply rewarded for discovering