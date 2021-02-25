National Trust to plant blossom trees around UK

From BBC
Shareclose
The National Trust is planning to plant dozens of blossoming trees, including cherry, hazel and plum, at different sites around the UK.
As part of the plan, a circle of 33 trees will be planted in London, one representing each London borough.
Designs are being finalised for groves in Nottingham, Newcastle and Plymouth – and other sites will follow.
The project should help improve access to nature for those in towns and cities across the country.
The idea is to try to create a UK equivalent of Japan’s concept of “Hanami” – the annual celebration of flowers, and the coming of spring.
Research carried out for the National Trust last year showed that almost half a million people live in “grey deserts ” with no trees or green spaces nearby.
Hilary McGrady, director general of the Trust, said the project was in its infancy, but “from little acorns great things grow”.
She added: “I want this to be just as valid as planting vast tracts of trees on mountains – it’s just as valid for every individual to want to plant a tree in their garden or their city.
“At the heart of it, now more than ever, people need a little bit of soft beauty in their world, and remembering why nature matters.”
According to numerous studies carried out after the first lockdown, being around nature is crucial to people’s mental and physical health.
However, according to