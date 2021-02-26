Aberdeen physicist behind first full-body MRI scanner dies

From BBC
Shareclose
A British physicist known for his pioneering work in medical imaging has died at the age of 94.
Prof John Mallard notably led a team at the University of Aberdeen which developed the first whole-body Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner.
He also helped develop Positron Emission Tomography (PET) which can produce detailed three-dimensional images of the inside of the body.
He was appointed the university’s first professor of medical physics in 1965.
Born in Northampton, Prof Mallard published work in a journal in 1964 on his research which indicated that magnetic resonance might be able to diagnose cancer.
Colleagues said this “went largely unnoticed”.
The technology behind MRI was developed in the 1970s by the late Sir Peter Mansfield and his team at the University of Nottingham.
Sir Peter shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2003 with the inventor of the technique, US chemist Prof Paul Lauterbur.
But it was Prof Mallard’s team in Aberdeen that was responsible for developing the world’s first full-body MRI scanner.
Clinicians were able to use the university’s machine to carry out the world’s first body scan of a man from Fraserburgh with terminal cancer in 1980.
The technology is now used globally in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, dementia, and a wide range of other conditions and injuries.
Prof Mallard carried out work on PET imaging when the technology was in its infancy.
In his