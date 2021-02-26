Bitcoin energy use 'bigger than most countries'

From BBC
We’ve all heard the stories of Bitcoin millionaires.
Elon Musk is the latest.
His electric car company Tesla made a paper profit of more than $900m (£646m) after buying $1.5bn (£1bn) -worth of the cryptocurrency in early February.
Its high profile support helped pushed the price of a single Bitcoin to more than $58,000.
But it isn’t just the digital asset’s price that has hit an all-time high. So has its energy footprint.
And that’s caused blowback for Mr Musk, as the scale of the currency’s environmental impact becomes clearer.
It also helped prompt a series of high profile critics to slate the digital currency this week, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
President Biden’s top economic adviser described Bitcoin as “an extremely inefficient way to conduct transactions,” saying “the amount of energy consumed in processing those transactions is staggering”.
It’s unclear exactly how much energy Bitcoin uses. Cryptocurrencies are – by design – hard to track. But the consensus is that Bitcoin mining is a very energy-intensive business.
The University of Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) studies the burgeoning business of cryptocurrencies.
It calculates that Bitcoin’s total energy consumption is somewhere between 40 and 445 annualised terawatt hours (TWh), with a central estimate of about 130 terawatt hours.
The UK’s electricity consumption is a little over 300 TWh a year, while Argentina uses around the same amount
