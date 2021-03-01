Cumbria coal mine plan 'damaging PM's reputation'

From BBC
Boris Johnson has been warned by some of his foreign ambassadors that a planned coal mine in Cumbria is damaging his reputation.
The PM wants to lead the world on climate change, but the ambassadors say his tacit support for the mine is bringing accusations of hypocrisy.
The issue has flared as the UK co-hosts a coalition of nations pledged to phase out coal in power generation.
The Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) was initiated by the UK.
Supporters of the Cumbria mine argue it should be encouraged because it will produce special coking coal for steel making, not thermal coal for power.
But that’s too fine a distinction for some developing nations.
They have accused the UK of hypocrisy for shunning one type of coal while backing another.
I understand some of the UK’s ambassadors have told the government the Cumbria controversy is making it harder for them to persuade other nations to contribute fully to the UN climate summit Mr Johnson will host in November.
Opponents of the mine say the government must support clean technologies to make steel without using coking coal.
It’s a prickly dilemma for the PM. Around 85% of the coal from Cumbria will be exported but the project will create well-paid employment in so-called Red Wall constituencies whose Conservative MPs have promised to increase job prospects.
The mine area has slightly below average unemployment, but it’s forecast that manufacturing jobs in the north of England will be especially vulnerable as the