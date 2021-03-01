Documenting emperor penguins in Antarctica

From BBC
German photographer and film-maker Stefan Christmann spent two winters alongside a 10,000-strong colony of emperor penguins in Atka Bay, Antarctica.
Christmann was a camera assistant and expedition photographer for an episode of the BBC series Dynasties, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
He has also produced imagery for publications including National Geographic, with his work winning the Natural History Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year Portfolio Award in 2019.
In his new book Penguin: A Story of Survival, he shares some of his favourite images from Antarctica.
Christmann’s first winter in Antarctica was in 2012, when he worked as a geophysicist for the Alfred Wegener Institute.
He spent nearly 15 uninterrupted months working at the Neumayer-Station III, close to Atka Bay, where 10,000 emperor penguins gather each year.
“Staying a winter in Antarctica is an all-or-nothing decision,” Christmann told the BBC.
“During winter time it becomes highly risky to fly people in and out of Antarctica,” he added.
“The huddle is the emperor penguins’ secret weapon against the cold and their ultimate survival strategy.
“Working as a giant incubator, the birds will stand close to each other with their heads tucked between the shoulders of the birds in front of them.
“Sharing their dissipated body heat, the temperature can reach up to 37°C in the centre of the huddle.
“Emperor penguins are designed for many things, but when it comes to mating it becomes quite obvious that balancing is not their