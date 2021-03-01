Papua deforestation highlights eastward shift of Indonesia forest clearing

JAKARTA — Forests in parts of Indonesia regions that have remained largely untouched are now fast disappearing as deforestation driven by agribusiness and infrastructure development moves east, according to a new report. Using deforestation data from the University of Maryland’s Global Land Analysis and Discovery (GLAD) data set and land cover maps from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the report by a coalition of 11 Indonesian NGOs looks at the trend of forest clearing across Indonesia in the past two decades. It found that while the annual deforestation rate has been decreasing over the past decade nationally, 10 provinces with relatively abundant forest cover have seen their individual rates increasing. From 2010 to 2014, there were 1.8 million hectares (4.4 million acres) of deforestation in these 10 provinces; from 2015 to 2019, the rate increased to 1.85 million hectares (4.5 million acres). Meanwhile, the national deforestation rate dropped from 3.4 million hectares (8.4 million acres) in 2010-2014, to 2.81 million hectares (6.9 million acres) in 2015-2019. These 10 provinces — Papua, West Papua, Central Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, Aceh, Maluku and North Maluku — hold 80% of Indonesia’s 88 million hectares (217.4 million acres) of remaining forest cover. Dedy Sukmara, a researcher at the environmental NGO Auriga, a member of the coalition behind the report, said looking at deforestation trends by region rather than nationally is important because it gives a clearer picture of what’s happening with the country’s forests. “We can’t [just] see…This article was originally published on Mongabay

