Radar images capture new Antarctic mega-iceberg

Quick little animation to start off the working week, showing the last 3 #Sentinel1 images of new iceberg #A74 breaking off and moving away from the #BruntIceShelf. Dates and times in top-left corner. Images accessed from @polarview pic.twitter.com/gO5gt3hlJC

— Laura Gerrish (@laura_gerrish) March 1, 2021