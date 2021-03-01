Radar images capture new Antarctic mega-iceberg

From BBC
Radar satellites got their first good look at Antarctica’s new mega-iceberg over the weekend.
The EU’s Sentinel-1 and Germany’s TerraSAR-X spacecraft both had passes over the 1,270-sq-km (490-sq-mile) block, informally named “A74”.
Their sensors showed the berg to have moved rapidly away from the Brunt Ice Shelf – the floating platform from which it calved on Friday.
The good news is that no disturbance was felt at the UK’s nearby base.
The Halley research station is sited just over 20km from the line of fracture, but GPS stations installed around the facility reported continued stability.
“We didn’t think there would be a reaction simply because, glaciologically speaking, the ice around Halley is slightly separated from the area that produced A74; there’s not a good way for stress to be transmitted across to the ice under the station,” explained Dr Oliver Marsh from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).
“Since Friday’s calving, we’ve had a lot more high-precision GPS data that measures centimetre changes in strain along a whole range of baselines, and none of these show anything different from what was happening before the calving,” he told BBC News.
Quick little animation to start off the working week, showing the last 3 #Sentinel1 images of new iceberg #A74 breaking off and moving away from the #BruntIceShelf. Dates and times in top-left corner. Images accessed from @polarview pic.twitter.com/gO5gt3hlJC
