Corals are struggling, but they’re too abundant to go extinct, study says

A new study that counted half a trillion coral colonies between Indonesia and French Polynesia found that most corals are not in imminent danger of being wiped off the planet. Desolate reefs ravaged by heat waves and eroded by acidic ocean waters are the stuff ecological nightmares. But coral reefs are not homogenous wholes; they are conglomerations of coral species. For these species, there might be safety in numbers and wide ranges. “Most species have such large population sizes that even if they lose 90% of individuals, they will still be found in some pockets and persist for the time being,” said Andreas Dietzel, lead author of the study, “it gives us a chance to get stressors like climate change under control, and hope that the diversity that we’ve seen for millions of years will recover.” Dietzel and his colleagues are calling for a revision of the IUCN Red List, according to which a third of all reef-building corals face some degree of extinction risk. The list draws on a landmark 2008 study that assessed the status of 704 species for which enough data were available. Pocilloporid coral in the Coral Sea off the northeastern coast of Australia. Image by Andreas Dietzel. The new study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution focused on 318 species across 900 reefs in the Pacific Ocean, stretching from Indonesia to French Polynesia. The data used in the new analysis conducted over five years were collected between 1997 and 2006. The researchers chose the region because of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

