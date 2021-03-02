Human origins: 'Little Foot' fossil's big journey out of Africa

From BBC
A priceless fossil was briefly brought to a UK research centre in complete secrecy two years ago, in an operation that had more than a touch of the spy novel about it.
The specimen was transported across South Africa with an armed guard, treated like an incognito VIP on an international flight, and then whisked slickly to the Diamond X-ray Light Source just south of Oxford.
It was at the British research facility that scientists were able to see some microscopic details in the ancient remains that could help unravel key clues to the origins of modern humans.
Details of the operation have been made public only now, as the first results from the X-ray investigations have been shared with the wider research community.
“It was immensely nerve-wracking,” palaeoanthropologist Dominic Stratford recalls of the cloak-and-dagger mission, the first time any part of a prehistoric individual has been allowed out of South Africa.
Not only are the remains beyond value, after three million or more years embedded in sediments in the floor of a South African cave, they are immensely fragile.
What Prof Stratford had transported was the skull of “Little Foot”, the most complete Australopithecine fossil ever recovered. And given the Australopithecines’ position on the evolutionary road to modern humans, this makes Little Foot extra special.
Accompanying Prof Stratford and the skull was Ronald Clarke, the Witwatersrand University professor who led Little Foot’s more-than-20-year