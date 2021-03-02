Mars: Nasa's Perseverance rover sends stunning images

From BBC
Shareclose
Share pageCopy linkAbout sharing
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech
Nasa’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars at 20:55 GMT on 18 February after almost seven months travelling from Earth.
Since then, it has sent back some amazing images from around its landing site, Jezero Crater, a 49km (30-mile) wide impact depression just north of the Red Planet’s equator.
Here are a selection of the pictures sent back from the mission, as Perseverance hunts for signs of past microbial life, seeks to characterise the planet’s geology and past climate, and collects Martian rock.
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSS
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU
image copyrightNASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU
image copyrightNASA/JPL-Caltech
image copyrightNasa/JPL-Caltech
image copyrightNASA/JPL-Caltech
image copyrightNASA/JPL-Caltech
All images copyright Nasa/JPL-Caltech