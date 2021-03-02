‘There are no silver bullets’ in conservation: Synchronicity Earth’s Jessica Sweidan

Conservation is complex. If it were easy, problems like the extinction crisis, human-wildlife conflict, overexploitation of forests and oceans, and habitat degradation and loss would be resolved already. Conservation’s complexity arises from the need to address multiple, often conflicting, objectives that span disciplines from ecology to economics to human welfare. Something that may seem straightforward on the surface, like saving orangutans from extinction, actually requires understanding the great apes’ ecological needs, reining in the wildlife trade, encouraging behavior change among hunters, controlling out-of-control fires, and addressing both direct and indirect drivers of deforestation, which may be affected as much by local issues like basic nutritional needs as national issues like corruption and international issues like overseas demand for palm oil. Silver bullets don’t exist. Smoke rising from smoldering peatland in PT Raja Garuda Mas Sejati. Photo credit: Greenpeace. Synchronicity Earth, a U.K.-based charity, recognizes this and incorporates the idea of complexity into its strategy, looking to opportunities to build connections between disparate areas and seeking “overlooked and underfunded species, regions, and ecosystems.” Synchronicity Earth does this through a combination of communications, facilitating and enabling connections between disciplines, and rallying financial resources in support of protecting and restoring nature. Jessica Sweidan, who founded Synchronicity Earth with her husband, Adam, in 2009, says this approach emerged out of the understanding that “there were no silver bullets.” “We started to understand the challenges, and knew that we needed to be supporting a range of interventions: supporting local communities and livelihoods; educating about environmental…This article was originally published on Mongabay

