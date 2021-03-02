‘We attack,’ Indonesia declares in joint bid with Malaysia to shield palm oil

JAKARTA — Palm oil giants Indonesia and Malaysia are teaming up to fight what they call a smear campaign targeted at the commodity. The move sets the stage for what activists say will be a costly PR war that takes the focus away from efforts to clean up the industry. “Indonesia will continue to fight against palm oil discrimination,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at a press conference in Jakarta on Feb. 6 with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. “The efforts will be stronger if conducted together. Indonesia invites Malaysia to have the same commitment regarding the issue of palm oil.” Yassin said Malaysia would “continue to cooperate with Indonesia in this issue and initiate council of palm oil producing countries to save palm oil industry and millions of palm farmers whose livelihood depends on palm oil industry in Malaysia and Indonesia.” The two Southeast Asian countries produce 85% of the world’s palm oil, a ubiquitous ingredient in processed foods, cosmetics and biodiesel. But production of the commodity has long been associated with the wholesale clearing of tropical rainforests, burning of peatlands, destruction of endangered wildlife habitat, land conflicts with Indigenous and traditional communities, and labor rights abuses. These concerns have fueled consumer campaigns calling for boycotts of products containing palm oil. But the current defense mounted by the Indonesian and Malaysian governments of one of their top commodities is spurred primarily by the European Union’s refusal to recognize palm-based biodiesel as a renewable fuel and plan to phase out…This article was originally published on Mongabay

