Budget 2021: No 'green revolution' from Sunak

Critics have said Budget measures did not go far enough to address the scale of the challenge of climate change.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a change to the Bank of England’s remit as part of green measures in the Budget.
He also confirmed a infrastructure bank to invest mainly in green projects.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Budget stopped “way short” of the action needed to tackle the climate emergency.
Mr Sunak shielded drivers from a fuel duty rise and he clawed back money from a key home insulation scheme.
The remit of the Bank of England will change to include a duty to support the move towards near zero emissions.
Green Finance campaigner Simon Youel welcomed the move, saying it “should at a minimum mean the Bank dumping risky fossil fuels from its corporate quantitative easing programme and shifting funds towards green job-creating projects”.
The new National Infrastructure Bank – which the government says will channel billions of pounds into capital projects as part of its “levelling-up agenda” – was first announced in December.
Anna Marie Slot from the law firm Ashurst said: “The chancellor is clearly signalling his commitment to sustainable finance and creating a place for the UK at the centre stage of its development in the coming years.”
And Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, said the chancellor had focussed on delivering the green industrial revolution.
