The Possible Meat: A Brazilian farmer shows ranching can regenerate the Cerrado

In 2016, Matheus Sborgia, then a 26-year-old Brazilian pastry chef, received sad news: Luis Sborgia, his grandfather, had passed away. Matheus was in Pollenzo, in northern Italy, about to graduate with a bachelor's degree at the University of Gastronomic Sciences, where he had dived head-first into the world of food. In Brazil, his grandfather had left behind 50 hectares (124 acres) of pastureland in the municipality of Inocência, in the heart of Cerrado, the Brazilian savanna, where for decades he had raised livestock. "That was just a click. 'You need to go back to Brazil,'" Sborgia said. "You can go back to your home and look after a potential piece of land that could make a difference and change the way agriculture works." Sborgia had traveled around the world for 11 years, from working in a restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, to experimenting with culinary art at Noma, a three–Michelin-star restaurant in Denmark frequently named the world's best. But at university, Sborgia realized that when talking about food, one should consider how environmentally sustainable it is, and common sense showed that meat was the opposite of sustainable. A 2013 study by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the U.N. (FAO) showed that animal agriculture accounted for 14.5% of all human-driven carbon dioxide emissions. Meat production is widely recognized as one of the main causes for the deforestation of several of the world's rainforests, including the rapid shrinking of the Amazon Rainforest.

