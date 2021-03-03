'UK first' nuclear fusion plan for Nottinghamshire power station

From BBC
A “groundbreaking” nuclear fusion reactor could be built on the site of a coal power station in Nottinghamshire.
Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments.
The government is seeking sites to build what it said would be the UK’s, and potentially the world’s, first prototype commercial reactor.
Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, which is due to be decommissioned, is set to be put forward by a council.
Fusion – the process going on inside the sun – creates energy by forcing atoms together.
It is the opposite of standard nuclear reactors which rely on fission, breaking atoms apart.
Fusion is viewed as safe and clean but has so far proved difficult to harness.
Critics have said there are still huge hurdles to overcome and some experts believe existing, proven renewable technologies offer a more economical and timely way of tackling climate change.
The government has set aside £220m for designing a prototype commercial reactor, known as Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP).
In December, it asked local authorities to come forward with potential sites.
Then Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma said: “Communities across the country have an incredible opportunity to secure their place in the history books as the home of STEP, helping the UK to be the first country in the world to commercialise fusion.”
