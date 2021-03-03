We can now see through clouds to detect deforestation in near real-time

World Resources Institute’s Global Forest Watch can now track deforestation shortly after it occurs despite being obscured by cloud cover. The functionality will greatly improve efforts to monitor tropical deforestation and degradation. Radar for Detecting Deforestation (RADD) alerts use radar data from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellites, which cover the tropics every 6 to 12 days. This will greatly reduce the delay typically associated with detecting deforestation that occurs under the cover of clouds, according to a blog post from Global Forest Watch’s Mikaela Weisse. “‘Optical’ sensors, like those on NASA’s Landsat satellites, can only capture images of the ground on cloud-free days,” Weisse writes. “If clouds get in between the satellite and the ground, we have to wait at least eight days until the satellite makes a full orbit to try again at that location. In many rainforests, we may only get a cloud-free satellite image a few times a year, and those often only during the dry season. “The RADD alerts based on [Sentinel-1] data can reliably detect deforestation and other forest disturbances with minimal delays. Using RADD alerts, forest monitors will be able to react to deforestation sooner than ever, which will give them an edge in preventing further loss.” RADD alerts for the January 1, 2020 to March 1, 2021 period for an area in Papua on the island of New Guinea. Photo credit: Global Forest Watch The long wavelength radio waves can also penetrate smoke and haze, providing insight on forest loss that is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

