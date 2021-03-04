Climate change: Will China take a 'great leap' to a greener economy?

From BBC
Tackling climate change may emerge as a key goal for China when it unveils its future economic roadmap in Beijing on Friday.
The 14th five-year plan will be the blueprint for the country’s short-term development.
It’s expected to outline stronger steps in limiting carbon from the world’s biggest emitter.
But concerns over the impact on the economy could stem the shift towards greener policies.
Every five years since 1953, China has produced a planning document that sets out the government’s targets for economic growth, social development and foreign policy over the next half decade.
Essentially, it is the political programme of the Chinese Communist Party and the plans are the framework that guide all policy decisions across government and industry.
For decades, they have sparked the fossil-fuel based growth of the Chinese economy, leading to rapid growth in GDP (gross domestic product) and rising living standards.
The key question for the Chinese government is: can it keep the economy growing while limiting the warming gases that threaten the entire planet.
Last September, Chinese president Xi Jinping surprised the world by announcing that the country would reach net zero emissions by 2060 and would peak their carbon use before 2030.
Net zero refers to cutting greenhouse gas emissions as far as possible and balancing any further releases by