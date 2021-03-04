Food waste: Amount thrown away totals 900 million tonnes

From BBC
More than 900 million tonnes of food is thrown away every year, according to a global report.
The UN Environment Programme‘s Food Waste Index revealed that 17% of the food available to consumers – in shops, households and restaurants – goes directly into the bin.
Some 60% of that waste is in the home.
The lockdown appears to have had a surprising impact – at least in the UK – by reducing domestic food waste.
Sustainability charity Wrap, the UN’s partner organisation on this report, says people have been planning their shopping and their meals more carefully.
And in an effort to build on that, well-known chefs have been enlisted to inspire less wasteful kitchen habits.
The report has highlighted a global problem that is “much bigger than previously estimated,” Richard Swannell from Wrap told BBC News.
“The 923 million tonnes of food being wasted each year would fill 23 million 40-tonne trucks. Bumper-to-bumper, enough to circle the Earth seven times.”
It is an issue previously considered to be a problem almost exclusive to richer countries – with consumers simply buying more than they could eat – but this research found “substantial” food waste “everywhere it looked”.
There are gaps in the findings that could reveal how the scale of the problem varies in low- and high-income countries. The report, for example, could not distinguish between “involuntary” and “voluntary” waste.
“We haven’t looked deeper