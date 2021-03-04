Indonesian governor’s arrest in road project points to more tainted contracts

MAKASSAR, Indonesia — Environmental activists have called on investigators to look into all infrastructure projects approved by a provincial governor arrested last week for allegedly taking bribes from a construction company. Investigators from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) have detained and charged Nurdin Abdullah, the governor of South Sulawesi province, for his alleged role in the 2 billion rupiah ($140,000) kickback for awarding a road-construction contract to PT Agung Perdana Bulukumba. Nurdin’s secretary, Edy Rahmat, and Agung Sucipto, a director at the construction company, have also been charged after being arrested in a raid on Feb. 26. The planned road projects is expected to serve a new tourism development. According to investigators, Nurdin took the bribe in exchange for promising to expedite the completion of the project’s engineering design, prioritize it in South Sulawesi’s 2022 budget planning, and eventually award the contract to PT Agung Perdana Bulukumba. The company had already been awarded four other road-building contracts under Nurdin since 2019, valued at a total of 72.5 billion rupiah ($5.1 million). Nurdin, who received an anti-corruption award in 2017, also faces charges of taking another 3.4 billion rupiah ($238,000) in bribes from other construction companies. “The KPK must further investigate Nurdin’s involvement in other infrastructure projects,” Egi Primayogha, a researcher with Indonesia Corruption Watch, an NGO, told reporters in Jakarta following the governor’s arrest. Investigators from Indonesia’s anti-corruption commission show bundles of cash seized in connection with alleged bribery involving South Sulawesi Governor Nurdin Abdullah. Image courtesy of the KPK.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

