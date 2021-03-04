Lab-grown wood could be future of furniture

Speaking on BBC 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty Programme, Ms Beckwith said the world was facing an “ever increasing demand for plant-based products, whether that be food, materials for infrastructure, consumer goods and even crops needed for bio-energy fuels, and we’re working with a finite area of farmable land”.

She added: “We dedicate a lot of resources to growing whole plants, when all we use really is a very small portion of the plant… so somehow we needed to figure out a more strategic way to reproduce materials that isn’t so reliant on the land.”