Lab-grown wood could be future of furniture

American scientists are working on a plan to “grow” wood in a laboratory without sunlight or soil.
Ashley Beckwith, lead author of the study, said her hope is that lab-grown wood could one day supplement traditional forestry methods.
Her team is growing the wood by using a 3D-printed gel to mould plant cells into the desired shape.
The technology could be used to create wooden parts or planks, which could then be used in a piece of furniture.
Speaking on BBC 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty Programme, Ms Beckwith said the world was facing an “ever increasing demand for plant-based products, whether that be food, materials for infrastructure, consumer goods and even crops needed for bio-energy fuels, and we’re working with a finite area of farmable land”.
She added: “We dedicate a lot of resources to growing whole plants, when all we use really is a very small portion of the plant… so somehow we needed to figure out a more strategic way to reproduce materials that isn’t so reliant on the land.”
Ms Beckwith, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, US, said the team have started by growing small structures using a zinnia plant – a member of the daisy family – as a model species to “prove out the concept”.
They hope to ultimately increase the sizes of the structures produced.
But growing wood to the size of a coffee table, she explained, would be a “slow process, a few months… obviously that’s much quicker than a tree which might take 20 years