Persistence of slave labor exposes lawlessness of Amazon gold mines

Scattered in the countryside around the municipalities of Itaituba and Jacareacanga in Brazil’s Pará state, gold mining operations run by the family of a notorious convicted enslaver have have subjected dozens of workers to slave-labor conditions for years, a Mongabay investigation has found. A sweeping raid carried out in August 2018 by the GEFM labor inspection team, now under the Ministry of the Economy, rescued 38 workers at the Coatá mine owned by Raimunda Oliveira Nunes in Jacareacanga. Another operation in October 2020 found 39 people working in similar conditions in mining camps owned by Nunes and her family in the same region. Pará has the most illegal mines of any state in Brazil. Both operations were among the largest of their type ever carried out in Brazil’s mining regions. The workers were held in degrading work conditions, which included improvised housing with no bathrooms, contaminated drinking water, no protective gear, and arbitrary fees that resulted in debt bondage with no work contracts. The investigation by Mongabay highlights the persistence of these illegal gold mines, known as garimpos. Even after the 2018 raid, Raimunda Oliveira Nunes and her children, Raifran and Tamis Danielle, continued filing applications for mining permits with the National Mining Agency (ANM), a federal body connected to the Ministry of Mines and Power. The ANM granted the Nunes family approval in four of the applications. Mining camp workers were kept in degrading work conditions: improvised housing with no bathrooms, contaminated water, a lack of protective gear, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

