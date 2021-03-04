UK found guilty of dirty air breach by EU court

From BBC
The UK has been found guilty by the European Court of Justice of “systematically and persistently” breaching air pollution limits.
The court ruled that, since the 2010, the UK had failed to tackle the problem of toxic NO2 gas emissions in the shortest possible time.
The EU court has continued to oversee the case because proceedings started before Brexit.
The government believes the judgement is unfair and is mulling its next move.
The UK has been ordered to pay costs to the European Commission; the amount could run to millions of pounds.
Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is emitted by gas heating boilers and cars, and the main hotspots are next to busy city streets.
That’s why the government has told 61 councils to clean up pollution on a local level.
Ministers admitted to the court that pollution limits had been breached, but they argued that other nations had broken limits too – indeed the UK was backed by Germany in this case.
The government laid part of the blame on the emissions test scandal, in which car makers cheated measurements of NO2 produced by their vehicles.
The court news comes soon after a coroner confirmed that the UK’s illegal levels of air pollution contributed to the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah in south London.
