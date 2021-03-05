Government has no climate change plan – MPs

From BBC
The government has been hit by a double whammy of reports from MPs criticising its performance on climate change.
The influential Public Accounts Committee (PAC) says ministers have “no plan” to meet climate change targets, two years after setting them in law.
And the business committee says the vital UN climate conference scheduled for Glasgow in November will fail unless its goals are made clear.
The government says both reports are inaccurate and unfair.
The PAC’s report says ministers still don’t have a coordinated strategy to realise the goal of removing almost all the carbon emissions from Britain by 2050.
The report notes that the government intends to publish what the MPs call a “plethora” of strategies setting out how it will reduce emissions in sectors ranging from transport to heating buildings.
But, it says, the policies aren’t agreed yet.
The MPs say the Treasury has changed its guidance to ensure departments place greater emphasis on the environmental impacts of their policies, but hasn’t explained how this will work in practice.
What’s more, the MPs say, the government is not yet ensuring that its activities to reduce emissions in Britain are not simply transferring those emissions overseas – where so many of the carbon-intensive goods bought in Britain’s shops are made.
They also blame the government for failing to engage with the public.
Meg Hillier, the