International Women's Day: Illustrating the Covid-19 pandemic

From BBC
Shareclose
There’s barely any country in the world that hasn’t been touched by the coronavirus pandemic and its aftershocks.
But with so much information out there, it’s sometimes hard to digest all the details and fully take it in.
Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, we invite you to meet three women who are using their artistic talents, combined with their expertise in the fields of science, health and technology to help the fight against coronavirus.
Avesta Rastan, 25, is a visual science communicator currently living in California.
At the start of the pandemic, she realised there weren’t many infographics revealing how Covid-19 directly affected the human body.
So the artist, who is of Iranian and Canadian heritage, and is a member of the Association of Medical Illustrators, saw a unique opportunity to use her skills and her training in pathological illustration (the drawing of disease) to help the wider public.
“I saw lots of illustrations and 3D models of the virus itself and its protein but I didn’t really see what it did to us,” she explained.
She started investigating and soon created an infographic that unexpectedly went viral on social media. Even the World Economic Forum shared it.
She was approached by people all over the world wanting to see the poster in different languages and offering to translate her explanations. It’s now available to download in