Climate change: Johnson meeting US envoy Kerry for talks

America’s special climate change envoy John Kerry is in London meeting Prime Boris Johnson and senior ministers.
Their talks come ahead of two critical summits – one in the US in April and the other in Glasgow in November.
Leaders are wrestling with gloomy news from China, whose recent five-year plan takes tiny steps to decarbonisation.
But they will be heartened by President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package agreed by the Senate, which will support “green” economic growth.
There is positive news too, from Brazil, which – under US pressure – says its previous stance blocking climate talks was misunderstood.
Mr Kerry, a former US Secretary of State appointed to the role by Mr Biden in November, has arrived for talks in Downing Street.
He will also be meeting the organiser of November’s COP26 summit, Alok Sharma, as well as Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
On Tuesday, he will travel to Paris and Brussels for talks with European leaders, who have been praised for their recent target to cut emissions 55% on 1990 levels.
Monday’s meetings may go some way to helping the UK focus its objectives for the November gathering.
Ministers were accused recently by MPs on the Business and Energy Select Committee of failing to set clear goals.
The committee said the key areas identified by the UK for action – adaptation and resilience; nature