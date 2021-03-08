Mongabay-India editor recognized among ‘16 Women Restoring the Earth’

Across the globe, women are leading the charge to protect and restore the environment. Today, on International Women’s Day, the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) honors 16 Women Restoring the Earth through music, science, policy, journalism, land rights, finance, and many other creative and effective avenues. Among the honorees this year is Sahana Ghosh, a contributing editor at Mongabay-India. Ghosh’s reporting focuses on gender, climate, biodiversity, and environmental health. She also edits Mongabay’s Beyond Protected Areas series, in which 43% of the stories are by women and feature women. Environmental journalist Sahana Ghosh reporting on women in the Sundarban’s mangroves in the Bay of Bengal in 2018. Photo courtesy of Ghosh. “[This recognition] is a shot in the arm for journalists who continue to report on women’s agency in the environment/biodiversity sector,” Ghosh said. “I am deeply appreciative of the fact that Mongabay bureaus (including Mongabay-India and Mongabay-Hindi) are committed to reporting on such crucial issues and continue to highlight them despite challenges in the media sector. Thank you, Global Landscapes Forum, for having me on the list of 16 Women Restoring the Earth.” Currently, Ghosh is working to add more content to Mongabay’s coverage of India and South Asia-specific paleoclimate research, extreme weather events, One Health, and northeast India. She also plans to scale up reporting for Mongabay-India’s Environment and Her series, launched in 2019, which explores how the environment impacts women uniquely and how women are driving climate and environmental solutions. Sahana Ghosh reporting on fragmented forest patches in Rajasthan, West India in January, 2020. Photo courtesy of Ghosh. “Journalism,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

