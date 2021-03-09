Deforestation in Indonesia hits record low, but experts fear a rebound

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s deforestation rate hit a historic low in 2020, with the government crediting its various policies prohibiting forest-clearing, and experts attributing the trend to more rains, falling oil palm prices, and an economic slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country lost 115,459 hectares (285,300 acres) of forest cover in 2020, an area the size of Los Angeles. That’s a 75% drop from 2019, according to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. “In the past, we’ve often said that our deforestation [rate] was in the millions [of hectares],” said Belinda Arunarwati Margono, the ministry’s director of forest resource monitoring. But the 2020 deforestation rate, she said, “is remarkable for us because this is the lowest deforestation figure that we’ve ever achieved.” Government figures show the country also managed to maintain its total forest cover at slightly more than half (50.9%) of its total land area, at 95.6 million hectares (236 million acres). That’s more than double the size of California and behind only Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo in terms of tropical forest area. The forestry ministry, which started tracking annual deforestation rates in 1990, attributed the drop last year to the culmination of a number of policies aimed at protecting the country’s forests. These include a permanent ban on issuing new permits to clear primary forests and peatlands; a moratorium on new oil palm plantation licenses; forest fire mitigation; a social forestry program; land rehabilitation; and increased enforcement against environmental violations. “This [drop in deforestation]…This article was originally published on Mongabay

