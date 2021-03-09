How fast does a white-tailed deer run? Candid Animal Cam spots fawns

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting the smallest members of the North American deer family: the white-tailed deer. A white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) is a medium-sized mammal that lives in all of the Americas, from Canada to Peru and Bolivia in the south. It gets its name from the white hair on the underside of the tail. When the deer senses danger, it raises its tail showing the white patch. This is called ‘flagging’. Whitetails are polygynous, and during the mating season bucks fight each other for the right to mate with the does in the area. As a general rule, a female in her initial year of breeding will usually give birth to one fawn, however, in the following years, she will more likely have twins. Fawns have spotted coats that provide them with natural camouflage, which keeps them safe from predators. White-tailed deer can live up to 14 years in captivity but in the wild, they usually don’t make it to that age because of disease, hunting, and car collisions. They usually live around 4 to 5 years. They are listed as Least Concern by the IUCN. Watch the video to learn more about this species! Special thanks to Dr. Onja Razafindratsima, an ecologist and Assistant Professor at the University of California, Berkeley. The project for which the footage was taken seeks to determine the community of animals (mammals and birds)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

