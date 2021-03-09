'Right to repair' law to come in this summer

From BBC
Shareclose
Appliances such as fridges, washing machines and TVs should last longer and be cheaper to run under new rules.
Ministers have confirmed that from the summer consumers will have a right to repair on goods they buy.
They are keeping a promise to implement EU rules aimed at cutting energy and bills – and reducing the need for new materials.
Many consumers have complained that goods don’t last long enough, then can’t be fixed in the home.
Manufacturers will be legally obliged to make spare parts for products available to consumers for the first time – a new legal right for repairs.
The aim of the new rules is to extend the lifespan of products by up to 10 years, and officials estimate that higher energy efficiency standards will save consumers an average of £75 a year on bills over their lifetimes.
The new rules will be estimated to reduce the 1.5 million tonnes of electrical waste the UK generates a year and to contribute to reducing carbon emissions overall.
Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our plans to tighten product standards will ensure more electrical goods can be fixed rather than thrown on the scrap heap – putting more money back in the pockets of consumers whilst protecting the environment.
“Our upcoming energy efficiency framework will push electrical products to use even less energy and material resources, saving people money on their bills and reducing carbon emissions.”
The issue has