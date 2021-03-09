SLS: Nasa assembles twin boosters for its 'megarocket'

From BBC
Nasa has completed the assembly of two booster rockets that will help power its gigantic, next-generation launch system – the SLS.
The SLS, or Space Launch System, is the rocket that will return astronauts to the Moon under the US Artemis project.
Over the course of several weeks, workers at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center have completed stacking of the booster rockets’ 10 segments.
When operational, the SLS will be the most powerful rocket in the world.
It will be capable of producing up to 8.8 million pounds of thrust, making it 15% more powerful than the Saturn V rocket that lofted the Apollo lunar missions.
The SLS consists of a huge core stage with four powerful engines at its base and the two solid rocket boosters (SRBs) attached on either side.
The two completed SRBs at Kennedy Space Center will fly on the maiden launch of the SLS – known as Artemis 1 – which is scheduled for late 2021.
Each identical booster is divided into five segments bookended by large rocket pieces known as the forward and aft assemblies.
The SRBs have been stacked on a structure called the mobile launcher, which will support the testing, checkout and servicing of the SLS, as well as transfer it to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center.
The boosters, which are similar to the ones that helped launch the now-retired space shuttle, will