First female leader signals new day for WTO (commentary)

The World Trade Organization made history last week when it selected a woman—from Africa, where nearly one-fifth of the world's population lives—to lead the institution for the first time. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's former finance and foreign minister, started her four-year term as WTO director-general on March 1, taking the reins from Roberto Azevêdo, who resigned in late August. This historic decision comes at a pivotal moment for the WTO, which was established to promote open trade among nations and can create legally binding rules to regulate subsidies. After failing to reach an agreement in 2020 to end harmful fisheries subsidies, delegates from member countries resumed negotiations in mid-January. It's the only active discussion involving the full WTO membership, with delegates working to draft text and reach an agreement that could bring lasting change to the global ocean. Although on the surface the WTO and ocean conservation might seem like strange bedfellows, the Geneva-based organization's founding document underlined the need to enhance global trade "while allowing for the optimal use of the world's resources in accordance with the objective of sustainable development, seeking both to protect and preserve the environment." By prohibiting destructive fishing subsidies, the WTO would demonstrate how global trade rules can be adapted to reflect the realities of the 21st century—and to advance environmental sustainability. Experts recognize that some fishing subsidies are beneficial and should remain in place. For instance, subsidies can help countries manage their fisheries or protect parts of the ocean that serve as fish breeding grounds.

