Japan's triple disaster 10 years on: The day ‘tomorrow didn’t come’

From BBC

It’s 10 years since Japan was hit by a giant 9.0-magnitude earthquake, triggering a massive tsunami. Along the north-east coast dozens of towns and villages were engulfed by the wave. The disaster triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima Daichi nuclear plant 250km north of Tokyo.

The BBC spoke to Kiyokazu Sasaki who lost his entire family when the tsunami hit his town.

Produced by Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, Chika Nakayama and Saira Asher.

Filmed and edited by Jiro Akiba.

