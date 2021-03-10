‘Minke whales for dinner’: Norway’s controversial whale hunt is still on

Norway plans to kill up to 1,278 minke whales this year, according to a recent announcement made by the country’s fisheries ministry. This is the same quota as the previous two years, although whalers only killed 503 common minke whales (Balaenoptera acutorostrata) in 2020, and 429 in 2019. “Norwegian whaling is about the right to utilize our natural resources,” Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen, Norway’s minister of fisheries and seafood, said in a statement in Norwegian. “We manage on the basis of scientific knowledge and in a sustainable manner. In addition, whales are healthy and good food, and Norwegians want minke whales on their dinner plate.” In 1982, the International Whaling Commission (IWC) issued a global moratorium on commercial whaling, which went into effect in 1986. But Norway, despite being a member of the IWC, formally objected to this ruling, and has continued to kill whales every year since 1993. While proponents argue that Norway’s whaling program is sustainable, some scientists, conservationists, and animal welfare advocates disagree, arguing that it is unsustainable, unethical, and runs counter to the country’s conservation goals. Minke whale. Image by Len2040 / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0). “Humans have a very poor track record of doing anything sustainable when it comes to whaling, and we shouldn’t continue to allow those kinds of processes to occur, just because someone says they can do it sustainably,” Ari Friedlaender, a marine biologist at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, told Mongabay in an interview. “The fact that there is an international…This article was originally published on Mongabay

