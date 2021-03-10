Philippines looks to improve disaster preparedness with geospatial tech

MANILA — For the Philippines, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t the only disaster to hit the country in 2020. The year started out with a volcanic eruption and closed with two magnitude 6 earthquakes, one of them striking on Christmas morning. In between came Typhoon Goni, a late-season superstorm that was the strongest in the world last year. At least 60% of the country’s total land area, nearly 300,000 square kilometers (116,000 square miles), is vulnerable to natural hazards, in large part due to the archipelago’s location along both the path of the tropical storms brewing in the western Pacific and the Ring of Fire. Around 74% of its population of more than 100 million is subject to various impacts from these disasters, and the country routinely ranks among the top 10 natural disaster-prone countries in the world, according to the World Risk Index. People are forced to wade through the floodwaters and ride makeshift boats along P. Sanchez Street in Manila in 2018. Photo by Rosy Mina Mitigation efforts depend on a network of early-warning systems that are constantly being fine-tuned, and on establishing mechanisms to respond more quickly to natural disasters. The latest shot of help comes from the National Exposure Database (NED), which identifies vulnerable areas so agencies and local governments can come up with real-time analyses and craft swift responses during a disaster. It also helps in planning and implementing disaster-ready solutions. Gathering the data … The NED’s primary tool for data collection and updates is GeoMapperPH,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay