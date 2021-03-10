UK environmental protections 'being flouted'

From BBC
Shareclose
Environmental campaigners have accused the government of hypocrisy by setting out environmental protection principles while simultaneously flouting them.
UK ministers have just published long-awaited principles that will inform government decision-making.
They say they intend to put the environment at the heart of their policy.
But the document exempts the Treasury and the Ministry of Defence from being bound by the principles.
And environmentalists complain that the principles are meaningless anyway, because the government presses on with activities that will harm the planet – such as the planned Cumbria coalmine and the £27bn road-building programme.
The principles have been laid out in a consultation document linked to the Environment Bill. Following Brexit, these principles will replace those agreed by the EU.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We want to embed the environment in the design, development and delivery of the government’s work.
“Our environmental principles are essential, and will ensure that ministers across Whitehall are guided to not just protect the environment, but tackle problems at their origin.”
He said the legally-binding statement would introduce key environmental principles. These include: