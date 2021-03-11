Brown stink bug among 'future threats' to gardens

From BBC
Gardeners are being urged to be on alert for the stink bug insect and other pests set to arrive in the UK.
The brown marmorated stink bug has been spotted at three places in England so far, but experts are warning that it may become more widespread.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said gardeners should be on their guard for the insect.
It could appear alongside more familiar animals such as slugs, snails and the box tree caterpillar.
Andy Salisbury, principal entomologist at the RHS, said the pests and diseases that gardeners commonly face on their plots have fluctuated over the last 25 years.
“With gardens taking on a more important role in supporting wellbeing and the environment, it’s important that research into management and mitigation of them continues and our rankings help inform this focus,” he said.
“It’s also imperative that we continue to anticipate future threats such as the disease Xylella, which is already present in Europe, and the marmorated stink bug, to protect our gardens for the future.”
The brown stink bug is one of a number of Asian insect species that have recently established and become a pest in the US, others being the harlequin ladybird, the emerald ash borer and the Asian longhorn.
Of these, only the harlequin ladybird is firmly established the UK, where it is now the most common ladybird species.
Insect curator at London’s National