Climate change: 'Default effect' sees massive green energy switch

From BBC
When Swiss energy companies made green electricity the default choice, huge numbers of consumers were happy to stick with it – even though it cost them more.
Four years after the switch, researchers found that around 80% of customers were still on green tariffs.
This “default effect” happened partly because people didn’t want the hassle of switching back to fossil fuels.
The authors say the idea could have a big impact on global emissions of CO2.
In the study, the researchers looked at what happened when two Swiss energy suppliers changed the default electricity offering for their customers from a mixture of fuels to renewables only.
This change affected around 234,000 private households and 9,000 businesses.
Before the switch, the numbers choosing to have green power were at around 3%. Afterwards, this rose to 80-90% of customers.
Residential consumers had to pay at least 3-8% more for their energy on the green tariff, while businesses saw their costs increase by up to 14% for energy used at night.
Remarkably, these extra costs weren’t enough to push consumers to change their tariffs back to ones with fossil fuels in the mix.
“It is worth noting that even five years after the change, some 80% of the households are still sticking with green electricity,” said co-author Dr Jennifer Gewinner, from