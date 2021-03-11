Cumbria coal mine: 'Increased controversy' prompts public inquiry

From BBC
The government is to hold a public inquiry to examine whether a controversial new coal mine should be allowed to go ahead in Cumbria.
Ministers had been warned the proposal is damaging the UK’s reputation in the run up to a major UN climate summit.
Local leaders have now been told Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick will intervene because “controversy about the application has increased”.
Labour says ministers have been “forced to act” after “months of pressure”.
In a letter to Cumbria County Council, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said Mr Jenrick believed the application had raised issues of “more than local importance”.
It says this is an occasion when it is “appropriate” for the secretary of state to use so-called “call in” powers to determine the outcome of the process by holding a local inquiry.
The development means ministers will take control of the planning process.
The prime minister has been warned that the planned coal mine is damaging his reputation, at a time when the UK seeks to lead the world on climate change. It is hosting the COP26 summit in Glasgow later this year.
Supporters say the mine will create hundreds of jobs and produce coal needed for UK steel, but government climate advisers say it is bad for the planet.
