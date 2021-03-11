Developing nations pay for rich countries’ hunger for healthy, exotic food

Luísa Carvalheiro says she remembers a time when açaí was just a humble berry, a staple for the Amazon’s Indigenous communities. That was before the inky purple berries became all the rage in Europe and the U.S., a so-called superfood promising everything from weight loss to lasting youth. Claims about the powers of this fruit of the South American palm (Euterpe oleracea), some justified and some spurious, have proliferated. But what really disturbs ecologist Carvalheiro and her colleague Felipe Deodato da Silva e Silva, both based in Brazil, is this: with the export of açaí, Brazil is also exporting the services of its precious pollinators. It is another in a long line of pollination-dependent tropical crops feeding the global market. So, da Silva, an expert in ecological economics, set out to do what economists do best: put a value on the service. They tracked international trade in 55 pollinator-dependent crops from 2001 to 2015. The analysis is inspired by Virtual Water, which tracks water flows that take place in the guise of goods trade. Experts are calling its application to pollination services “novel” and “exciting.” An online tool shows how high-income countries place enormous demands on developing countries’ pollination services by importing pollination-dependent crops. For example, Europe and the U.S. rely heavily on Brazil’s pollinators to put avocados and mangoes on their plates. “Large developed nations are dependent upon the pollination services of the developing world, and we need to have a deeper discussion about the environmental justice at play here,” said…This article was originally published on Mongabay

