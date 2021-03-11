Hundreds of sewage leaks detected thanks to AI

From BBC
Hundreds of previously unreported releases of raw sewage into UK rivers have been detected thanks to artificial intelligence, researchers say.
Scientists identified 926 “spill events” from two wastewater treatment plants over an 11-year period by employing machine learning.
The UK Environment Agency said it was “impressed by the accuracy” of the approach.
“We welcome any tool that prevents pollution,” the agency said.
The researchers, who published their study in the journal Clean Water, trained a computer algorithm to recognise, through the pattern of flow through a treatment plant, when a spill was happening.
Algorithms are software-based instructions for solving a problem.
Wastewater treatment plants are permitted to release untreated sewage into rivers when there is exceptional rainfall. Storm tanks at a plant can become overwhelmed with rainwater and untreated wastewater overflows from the tanks into waterways.
But there has been concern among environmental scientists and campaigners about the frequency of such raw sewage overflows.
Christine Colvin, from the Rivers Trust charity, told BBC News: “We put together the first national map of sewer overspills into English rivers last year, [and] I think we were all shocked at how much, and how widespread, raw sewage pollution is in our rivers.
“That map reflects the reported overspills. We don’t know how extensive unreported overspills are.”
Prof Andrew Singer, of the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH), said the new approach was intended to establish an accurate measure of “how much… under-reporting [of