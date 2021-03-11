Sri Lanka’s budding biologists get their science on with iNaturalist

COLOMBO — Sixteen-year-old Pasindu Dilshan from Padukka, a small town in Sri Lanka’s Western province, has always been fascinated by the study of nature. When the COVID-19 lockdown left him stuck at home, he found an outlet for his roving curiosity in iNaturalist, a citizen science app that lets users contribute to identifying plants and animals around the world. Dilshan soon started photographing the various insects in his home garden and uploading the pictures to iNaturalist. For each upload, the app automatically provided suggestions to identify the species in the picture, and iNaturalist’s online community of scientists and experts helped Dilshan put a name to species previously unknown to him. “I wasn’t paying much attention to the biodiversity in my garden, but iNaturalist helped me learn about them,” he says. One of his observations of a leaf-nosed lizard was chosen as iNaturalist’s “Observation of the day” out of thousands of submissions uploaded by users around the world that day. Chaturi Alwis, a young biology undergraduate, started off by observing biodiversity in her home garden, when the COVID-19 lockdown gave her time and patience to record many observations using the app. Image courtesy of Indika Jayatissa. Launched in 2008 as a citizen science tool to provide a digital networking platform for naturalists, biologists and nature lovers to share their observations, iNaturalist has desktop and mobile versions, allowing for field-based recordings of new observations. It uses sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms enabling self-identification of uploaded photographs. iNaturalist recorded one million observations in 2017,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

