Conservation actions see Iberian lynx claw back from brink of extinction

It's midday in summer, the mercury climbing above 40° Celsius (104° Fahrenheit), and nature guide Nuno Roxo is leading us on a hike in Guadiana Valley National Park in Portugal. The high grass and herbs, battered by the strong sun, have not seen any rain for several months. We continue down a narrow trail, used by wildlife such as boars and deer. Rabbits bolt off into the bushes. The scenario looks promising for the return of the region's top predator, for which rabbits are the favorite prey: the Iberian lynx. Nuno says that in his many years of guiding, he's only caught a glimpse of the elusive cats once, quickly whizzing by. The best chance to see them, he says, is by the sheep pens, where the lynx lie in ambush — but not for the sheep. "The lynx catch the foxes that come to kill the sheep, so the landowners appreciate having lynx on their property," Nuno says. Iberian lynx in Spain. Image by Frank Vassen via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). It wasn't always so. Half a century ago, the Iberian Peninsula, comprising Spain and Portugal, was home to thousands of Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus). The species is about half the size of the more common Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx) found in cooler climates further north, but shared the same bad reputation for preying on livestock. That made it a favorite target of farmers, who saw it as vermin, as well as hunters who sought out its pelt

