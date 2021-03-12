Panama’s rare black panthers a product of humid forests, studies suggest

A jaguar roars in front of a camera trap in Panama’s Mamoní Valley. The video lasts only 11 seconds, but it provides a valuable glimpse at this iconic animal of the Central American forests. The camera trap that captured this video is one of 75 that have been installed in the Mamoní Valley by the Kaminando—Habitat Connectivity Initiative, which is leading a study on the habitat and ecology of the jaguar (Panthera onca). The project also aims to determine the density of the jaguar population in this part of the Isthmus of Panama. The surprising roar of a jaguar can be heard in this camera trap video. Video courtesy of Kaminando—Habitat Connectivity Initiative. But the jaguar’s roar is far from being the only surprising thing recorded by the camera traps. During the four years that these conserved forests in the Mamoní Valley have been monitored, two melanistic jaguars have been recorded on video. Melanism is a genetic variation in which the bodies of some individuals of certain species have more melanin, giving them a black color. In jaguars and leopards, such individuals are better known as black panthers. Videos recorded by camera traps show melanistic wild cats. Video courtesy of Kaminando—Habitat Connectivity Initiative. “Two melanistic jaguars have been documented in our study in Panama. Additionally, I know of another three records of melanistic jaguars that have been reported by biologists in the country,” says Kimberly Craighead, president and co-founder of Kaminando—Habitat Connectivity Initiative. The Kaminando project spans more than 22,000…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay