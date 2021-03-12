Scaling up tree nurseries is key to unlocking U.S. reforestation potential: Study

Restoring forests in areas where they once stood is an important step toward halting climate change. It helps to ensure a host of other environmental services, too, like provision of clean air and water. But without significantly increased investment in tree nursery infrastructure, the U.S. will be unable to unlock its full reforestation potential, researchers are warning. Across the 48 states of the continental U.S., there are as many as 54 million hectares (133 million acres) of reforestable land, an area more than twice the size of the state of Oregon. New forests planted on those lands could sequester as much as 333 million metric tons of carbon every year. That’s equivalent to about 5% of the greenhouse gases the U.S. emitted in 2019. But to take advantage of just half that carbon sequestration potential over the next couple of decades, the country’s tree nurseries will need to increase production more than 100% in order to supply an additional 1.7 billion seedlings every year, according to a study published online last month in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change. Such a large increase in seedling production would require new investments in nursery infrastructure and workforce development. “We found that we’ll need to more than double the amount of seedlings that we produce in order to grow back forests,” Joe Fargione, science director for North America with the NGO the Nature Conservancy and the lead author of the study, told Mongabay. Florentino Caldera of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife…This article was originally published on Mongabay

