The Hungry Mills: How palm oil mills drive deforestation (commentary)

For decades, Indonesia has been blighted by some of the highest levels of deforestation on earth. It also provides more than half the world's palm oil. The two things are directly related. Palm oil – with its high yields and low cost – touches our lives in ways few of us grasp: it's in everything from cooking oil to pizza dough, biodiesel to shampoo, infant formula to chocolate. But meeting the demand for the planet's most widely consumed vegetable oil, comes at a terrible cost. Indonesia's rainforests – the third largest in the world after the Amazon and the Congo Basin – have been razed, burned and logged to make way for oil palm plantations. Between 2001 and 2018, 16% of the country's tree cover disappeared, and it's estimated that between 2008 and 2010, palm oil plantations were responsible for almost 60% of deforestation. This impacts the climate (around half of Indonesia's greenhouse gas emissions come from deforestation and other land use changes). It destroys wildlife (almost 150,000 critically endangered orangutans across Borneo were lost between 1999 and 2015). And it affects people (indigenous people have been displaced and deprived of their land rights). These two young Bornean orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus) are being raised by humans after their mothers were killed on oil palm plantations in Kalimantan, Indonesia. Image by Rhett Butler/Mongabay. So what can be done? While successful initiatives to reduce the deforestation which taints palm oil's supply chains exist, such as private sector No Deforestation, No Peatland, No Exploitation (NDPE) policies, and Indonesia has cut its deforestation rates in recent years, the issue is far

