When a tree falls in the forest, it’s the birds that don’t make a sound, study finds

A recorder is fastened to a tree, its microphone pointed downward. It captures a fusion of sound: the high-pitched buzz of cicadas, bird calls, and also the rumbling of a chainsaw cutting through wood somewhere below. Between 2016 and 2017, a team of international scientists set up recorders in a tropical forest in East Kalimantan province, in Indonesian Borneo, to figure out what the forest sounded like before, during and after selective logging. More specifically, they were calculating “soundscape saturation,” which is the measurement of animal sound frequencies that correlates with the number of species present in the area. https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2021/03/12095337/20180710_093518_13A_chainsaw_.mp3 A recording of the forest in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, during logging. Audio courtesy of Zuzana Burivalova. The researchers found that the number of animal sounds “dropped immediately” after selective logging in the immediate area. “In a way, this is not surprising — for any animal, living in an area where selective logging happens must wreak a lot of chaos and destruction,” Zuzana Burivalova, a tropical forest ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and lead author of a new paper on the subject, told Mongabay. “It is a very unique experience to be able to listen to the forest the day after logging stops,” she added. “Everything seems very quiet, like after a big storm passes by.” Forest in East Kalimantan, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler for Mongabay. Logging appeared to have a particularly negative impact on birds. But insects, on the other hand, seemed to thrive. This could be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

